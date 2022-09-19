Submit a Tip
Report: 6-year-old son of slain pregnant mother in Marion told neighbor about shooting

Authorities say Vanessa Cross was 8 months pregnant when she was shot and killed in a Marion...
Authorities say Vanessa Cross was 8 months pregnant when she was shot and killed in a Marion home.(Source: Neighbor who does not want to be identified)
By Natasha Laguerre and Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The six-year-old son of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in a Marion apartment was the one who alerted a neighbor about the shooting, according to an incident report.

Authorities say 31-year-old Vanessa Cross was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed Wednesday night in an apartment on Wallace Circle.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: 2 children inside home at time of Marion shooting that killed pregnant woman

The incident report shows Cross’ six-year-old son went to a neighbor’s home in just his underwear and said that his mother was shot. That’s when the neighbor called 911.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Cross face down in the bathtub and unresponsive, and there was also a shell casing on the floor next to the bathtub, according to the incident report.

A memorial has been set up outside of the home where an 8-month pregnant mother was shot and...
A memorial has been set up outside of the home where an 8-month pregnant mother was shot and killed in Marion.(Source: WMBF News)

The police report also notes that there was a second small child in the apartment. The officer carried the child out of the apartment and placed her in the care of a neighbor.

During the investigation, one of the sergeants spoke with the six-year-old child who said that a man shot his mom but he couldn’t identify the person.

Investigators also found a gun on the ground behind one of the homes on Wallace Circle.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said they are looking for a person of interest in the case and that so far no arrests have been made.

WMBF News reporter Natasha Laguerre is talking to police about this case and will have the latest starting at 5 p.m. on WMBF News.

