Over 43% of SC students failing U.S. history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment

The Seal of the Department of Education of South Carolina
The Seal of the Department of Education of South Carolina
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 43% of South Carolina students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in the End-of-Course Assessment. The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday.

The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests high school core courses and is taken in middle school for high school credit. The department said the examination documents students’ mastery of academic standards and counts for 20% of the calculation in a student’s final grade for gateway courses.

The Ready to Work (R2W) program is a career readiness test administered to all 11th-grade students for the first time in 2018. It tests in the subjects of Applied Mathematics, Reading for Information, and Locating Information.

The department said it tested 6,616 students in the R2W assessment for 2021-2022. Of the students tested, 37.8% failed to earn a certificate. The tests are used to provide information about a student’s skills in problem-solving, goal setting, decision-making, and self-direction.

Over 37% of students did not receive a certificate in the Ready to Work testing for 2021-2022.
Over 37% of students did not receive a certificate in the Ready to Work testing for 2021-2022.

EOCEP tests for:

  • Algebra 1
  • English 2
  • US History and the Constitution
  • Biology 1

Failing grades for students in EOCEP included 34.01% in Algebra, 42.52% in Biology, and 43.55% in U.S. History and the Constitution according to the department.

“We acknowledge the growth and improvement shown in the results as compared to 2021, but we also recognize that there is significant work to be done,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Spearman shared that multiple initiatives have been launched to assist students across the state. These include the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program and a partnership with the South Carolina State Library for free online tutoring.

