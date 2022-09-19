N. Carolina Sheriff’s Office volunteer killed in Horry County plane crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina Sheriff’s Office lost one of its volunteers last week when a single-engine plane crashed in Horry County, killing both men onboard.

The Brunswick Sheriff’s Office said 66-year-old Terry Druffell, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., began volunteering with the office in 2020 and served mainly with the Marine Patrol Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“BCSO Volunteers are family to us and we are deeply saddened by Terry’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

According to accident information from the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-28R also caught fire after going down in a wooded area at around noon Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews said they were called to the area of McNeill Road in response to the crash.

This was also confirmed via air traffic control communications that were obtained by WMBF News.

The second victim in the crash was identified as 72-year-old Barrie McMurtrie.

