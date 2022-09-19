Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man gets life in prison for murder of woman found buried in his backyard, officials say

Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.
Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman found buried in his backyard.

Phillip York, 56, was set to go to trial Monday but at the last minute decided to plead guilty, officials said.

York admitted to killing 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard, who investigators say he met online. In February 2020, Willard was found buried in the backyard of York’s home in St. Martin. The state medical examiner said she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

York was charged with first-degree murder and possession of weapon by a convicted felon. While he was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge, he also received a 10-year sentence for the possession charge, which will run concurrent with the life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
Fiona will become a major hurricane by the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona will strengthen this week, no threat to the Carolinas
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Downtown restaurants serve up outlandish burgers for Conway Burger Week
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
The Florence Police Department released new surveillance pictures of the vehicle they believe...
Police release surveillance pictures of suspect vehicle in deadly Florence hit-and-run
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed