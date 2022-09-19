LATER GATOR: Horry County firefighter saves small alligator at fire station

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter had to “navi-gator” one small alligator to the swamp on Monday.

Crews from Station 3 in Bucksport noticed the little gator near a small puddle under the fire engine.

One of the firefighters was able to pick up the little guy and relocate him to a safe spot in a nearby swamp.

