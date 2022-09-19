Submit a Tip
LATER GATOR: Horry County firefighter saves small alligator at fire station

A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter saved a small alligator who was underneath one of the...
A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter saved a small alligator who was underneath one of the fire trucks at the fire station in Bucksport(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter had to “navi-gator” one small alligator to the swamp on Monday.

Crews from Station 3 in Bucksport noticed the little gator near a small puddle under the fire engine.

One of the firefighters was able to pick up the little guy and relocate him to a safe spot in a nearby swamp.

