Thousands without power after crash with utility pole in North Myrtle Beach

Hwy 90 crash causes power outage in North Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Power is out for thousands in North Myrtle Beach after a crash on Hwy 90 involving a utility pole Monday morning, according to Santee Cooper.

The crash is in the area of Hwy 90 and Robert Edge Pkwy.

According to Santee Cooper, 1,146 customers were without power at 8:54 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

