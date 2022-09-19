Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.(USDA.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiona will become a major hurricane by the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona will strengthen this week, no threat to the Carolinas
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Motorcycle crash
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Downtown restaurants serve up outlandish burgers for Conway Burger Week
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths fall slightly in second quarter but remain high
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say