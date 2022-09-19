Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested

HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine(Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been taken off the streets in Horry County.

Horry County Police Department received information from Homeland Security about an investigation of drug activity at a residence outside Conway off Highway 378.

The investigation led HCPD Narcotics Unit to seize 8 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. The stop led to a search warrant which allowed authorities to search multiple buildings on several acres of land, according to HCPD.

In addition to the drugs seized during the traffic stop, information discovered in the investigation allowed police to locate and dig up approximately 2.25 additional kilograms of cocaine.

Along with the drugs, authorities seized 3 guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have arrested two men in relation to the investigation.

Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan, have been charged with trafficking cocaine. HCPD said that more charges are anticipated.

(Source: Horry County Police Department)

The investigation and subsequent arrests were possible because of a joint effort with Homeland Security and North Carolina Highway Patrol.

HCPD said the investigation is still active at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
Fiona will become a major hurricane by the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona will strengthen this week, no threat to the Carolinas
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub