HCPD: 1 injured, 4 shot at in Longs weekend shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was injured and four others shot at Saturday night in Horry County.

Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in Longs in response to a shooting incident.

According to the report, the victim said they were in the passenger seat of a vehicle when it turned right onto Sandhill from Dewitt Road. The victim said they heard what sounded like fireworks before realizing they had been shot.

The driver of the vehicle told police they continued until reaching the destination where they ran inside and called 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

While canvassing the area, officers found casings near the intersection of Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane, the report states.

Police said they also found a red 1998 Chevy Silverado with bullet holes in the front and back windshields at a nearby home.

The home was shot twice with bullets entering from the outside vinyl wall and going into a third and fourth victim’s bedroom.

No further information is currently available.

