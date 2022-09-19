Florence police identify suspected vehicle in deadly hit-and-run Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for a truck that may be involved after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday.

The suspect vehicle from the fatal hit-and-run collision on Church Street is believed to be a dark in color, lifted pick-up truck with a toolbox in the bed and aftermarket rims. The truck appears to have damage to the front passenger-side headlight area.

Traffic Investigators are working on determining the suspect’s route from the collision scene to the victim’s final location on Ingram Street.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

Officers spoke to a passenger in that vehicle, but the driver was not found at the scene. Around 15 minutes later, police responded to the area of Ingram Street and Lawson Street after reports of an unresponsive person on the road. That person was later identified as the driver.

Investigators believe the victim was struck on Church Street after the first crash and was then “dragged or carried” where they were eventually found.

This incident is now under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Contact Sgt. Hart of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding this incident at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com

