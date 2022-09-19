FIRST ALERT: Surge of summer on the way this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We return to the summer heat and humidity for a few days before another cold front brings big changes by the end of the week.

THIS EVENING

The humidity continues to pump into the region as high pressure is parked over North Carolina. A low pressure system out over the Atlantic will be responsible for a few clouds at times today and possibly a stray shower for the beaches (mainly around the middle of the day). Outside of that? Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s for the beaches and upper 80s for the inland areas. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 80s to around 90° today on the Grand Strand.

Becoming humid this afternoon (WMBF)

THROUGH MIDWEEK

Each day through Thursday will see increasing temperatures and climbing humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for the beaches by Thursday. Meanwhile Inland, we will see the 90s arrive tomorrow and continue into the low-mid 90s by Thursday afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will continue to climb each day, leading to the mid-upper 90s for the heat index by Thursday afternoon. After a beautiful end to the week last week, this short burst of heat will feel warmer than what it actually is. Still, for September, it’s well above where we should be.

Steamy weather moves in for the first half of the week. (WMBF)

HELLO, COLD FRONT

Model guidance continues to love the idea of a strong cold front working through the area Thursday night and into Friday. This is just in time to keep the humidity in check and drop our temperatures for those weekend plans. Highs are forecast to go from the low-mid 90s to the upper 70s on Friday as northwesterly winds rush into the Carolinas.

Of course, with us still being five days out, things could change. Each model run will give us a better indication to how cool we could be for the rest of the weekend. For now? It’s hard to complain with the forecast. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 50s inland Friday night and the lower 60s on the beaches. The weekend as of now features highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the beaches. Meanwhile, highs will climb into the low-mid 80s for the inland areas.

Here's a look at the highs climbing into the upper 80s to the lower 90s. (WMBF)

