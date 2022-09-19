Downtown restaurants serve up outlandish burgers for Conway Burger Week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have gotten used to Restaurant Week in Conway, but this year, Conway Downtown Alive is beefing things up with Conway Burger Week.

Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, is a twist on Conway’s traditional Restaurant Week by challenging restaurants to create non-traditional burger specialty burgers.

Eleven different restaurants signed up to create outlandish burger creations for the week.

Kelli Thomas, Communications Manager for Conway Downtown Alive, said Conway Burger Week is a fun way to drive even more business to Conway.

“All of our restaurants have some variation of a burger, and we thought hey, this will be a great opportunity for them to get creative and we also thought it would be stuff that would actually get people out and about to come visit Conway to check out a specialty burger,” said Thomas.

Here’s a list of each restaurant and their burger creations for the week:

· Bonfire- a Smokin’ Taqueria

- BBQ Shrimp Cheddar Burger w/ Sweet Pickled Onions & Smoked Tomato Ranch

· Caribbean Jerk Cuisine

- Jamaican Jerk Burger

· Chanti’s Pizza

- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

· Coppers Restaurant

- Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger

· Crafty Rooster

- Bacon Jam Burger w/ Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Tomato & Fried Onions (Monday-Thursday)

- CINO Burger w/ Chanticleer Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch (Friday-Sunday)

· Crooked Oak Tavern

- Southern Charm Burger w/ Smoked Gouda, Apple Bourbon Bacon Jam & Sweet Potato Straws

- Spicy Meatball Burger w/ Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pomodora Sauce & Fresh Basil

Groucho’s Deli

-Marinated Roast Beef Burger

Rivertown Bistro

-Duck Jalapeno Slider Burger w/ Duck Fat Aioli, Bacon & Horseradish Pickle on a Hawaiian Roll

Shine Cafe

- Asian Style Wonton Chicken Burger

- Cheese burger Wontons w/ a Dill Pickle Remoulade

Trestle Cafe & Bakery

- Lump Crab, Blue Cheese & Onion String Burger

-Beef Brisket & Cheddar Burger

Whitakers

- Surimi Crabcake Burger

Conway Burger Week starts Monday, September 19 and lasts through Sunday, September 25.

You can click this link to vote for your favorite burger of Conway Burger Week.

