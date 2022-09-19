Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night near the Loris area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 71-year-old Gary Abrams of Loris was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Abrams tried to pass another vehicle but collided with the SUV on the southbound side of the road.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

