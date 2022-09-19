Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery.

The report states a Black man wearing a mask, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money.

The individual fled the store in what appeared to be an older black Ford F-150, DCSO said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.