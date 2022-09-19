Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery

Armed robbery
Armed robbery(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery.

The report states a Black man wearing a mask, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money.

The individual fled the store in what appeared to be an older black Ford F-150, DCSO said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiona will become a major hurricane by the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona will strengthen this week, no threat to the Carolinas
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
Motorcycle crash
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Downtown restaurants serve up outlandish burgers for Conway Burger Week
You may have gotten use to Restaurant Week in Conway, but this year, Conway Downtown Alive is...
Downtown restaurants serve up outlandish burgers for Conway Burger Week
FILE -- Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about...
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation
Prices in the Palmetto State are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago and 29.2 cents higher than...
S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week