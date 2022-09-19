Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest Fiona Track
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a hurricane and it’s expected to strengthen to a major hurricane this week
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Prem Kumar Akkineni
Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP