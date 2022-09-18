Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown.

The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway. Jenerette was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

