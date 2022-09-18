Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown.

The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway. Jenerette was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiona Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Prem Kumar Akkineni
Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
Grand Strand native, world champion Melissa Jefferson inspires young track athletes at clinic
Grand Strand native, world champion Melissa Jefferson inspires young track athletes at clinic
Summer heat returns
FIRST ALERT: Feeling like summer with heat index back in the mid 90s later this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub