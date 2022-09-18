Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiona Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Prem Kumar Akkineni
Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico