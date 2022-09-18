Grand Strand native, world champion Melissa Jefferson inspires young track athletes at clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Passing down one’s legacy and experience, that’s what world champion Melissa Jefferson hopes she accomplished on Saturday.

“I’ve been in a community that when we give back, it’s a part of what we do,” said Jefferson.

Over a dozen kids came out to learn from Jefferson at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach for a clinic hosted by the city.

Jefferson, a Georgetown native and sprinter at Coastal Carolina University, won a world title as part of Team USA’s 4x100 relay team back in July. She also won both NCAA and USA Track & Field national championships earlier this year and holds several school and Sun Belt Conference records.

Saturday’s clinic was for young track athletes who wanted to learn more sprinting and hurdle techniques. It featured a step-by-step process and more insight from Jefferson.

Jared Goodman came up from Mount Pleasant to have his daughter learn from Jefferson.

“It’s worth it. It’s fun to see it. I love the sport. For me to see all this is a great thing,” he said. “She’s a fun one to watch, she is competitive, and she loves to do sports and activities.”

Goodman also said Jefferson is a local athlete both he and his daughter look up to.

“It’s kinda neat seeing here giving back to the youth and everything,” said Goodman.

Seeing kids following in her footsteps makes Jefferson reminisce about her journey.

“I see myself in their shoes because I’m still learning every single day,” she said. “Whether on the track or off the track, it is just coming all full circle and it just feels good.”

Two more clinics will be hosted on Oct. 15 and Nov. 12, each focusing more on field events.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.