FIRST ALERT: Feeling like summer with heat index back in the mid 90s later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more day of comfortable temperatures before we start heating back up.

TODAY:

Another fantastic start to our Sunday morning. For those heading off to church, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will warm up in the low to mid 80s across the Pee Dee and we’re expecting another dry day with zero percent chance of rain. Clouds will continue to linger across the Grand Strand with more peaks of sunshine further inland

Beautiful Sunday on tap (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The pleasant weather continues this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. We’ll continue to stay dry tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across the Pee Dee

Dry tonight (WMBF)

TOMORROW

For your bus stop forecast, temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s this morning with partly cloudy skies. You won’t have worry about bringing a rain jacket because we’re expecting another dry day with a zero percent chance for rain. However, it’s going to be a bit humid. Highs are going to reach in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the upper 80s. That heat and humidity is only going to continue to grow throughout the way.

FEELING LIKE SUMMER AGAIN

The most recent bout of pleasant weather will turn hot and humid once again by next week as afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 80s and mid 90s. Pleasant nights will turn steamy once again with overnight readings only dropping into the lower 70s. Despite the return of high humidity, the forecast will remain rain-free through most of the week.

Heating up (WMBF)

