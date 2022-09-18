Conway leaders to discuss future downtown plans

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two ordinances that could bring major changes to downtown Conway are on the docket at Monday’s city council meeting.

One is a proposal to preserve the landmark sign program, which will allow the city to embrace new ideas and technology while still preserving its history.

The effort would preserve signs at Nye’s Pharmacy off Highway 501, the original Conway National Bank and the Theatre of the Republic, among others.

The second proposal is a master plan to adopt the 2022 Conway Pathways and Trail Plan for development over the next five years.

Some ideas were brought to the table during a meeting back in February.

During that discussion, a train connecting Myrtle Beach to Conway was suggested along with another bridge downtown, as well as a bike-walk trail circling downtown.

“It’s iconic and it’s something that adds to our downtown,” said Allison Hardin, the city’s planning and development director. “We want to be able to preserve things that help people remember Conway as it was growing and came up to the ranks. This is one of the ways that we would like to do that.”

Conway leaders also said there could be a possibility to expand the Riverwalk, which would help bring history to life while adding something new to the city.

“Whether it is people walking on the river walk or out on the boat with family and friends. This place is always known for family-oriented restaurants, and I think it draws a lot of people in,” said Alysa Haik, manager at nearby Bonfire Restaurant.

Bonfire sits close to the Riverwalk and is seen as a business that can benefit from foot traffic as Conway continues to grow.

“I think is pretty exciting honestly,” said Haik. “They had a lot of talks [about] bringing stuff around the Riverwalk. For us being here, it’s the only thing down here. Some people were concerned about it, but honestly, I think is an awesome idea to bring more people to Conway.”

Monday’s city council meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m.

