Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure

Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday night.
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday night.(Carowinds)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating.

Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.

As for the early closure, the park cited precaution stemming from ‘unruly behavior by several groups of minors.’

Carowinds’ full statement can be read below:

“The safety of our guests and associates at Carowinds is always our top priority. On Saturday, September 17, the decision was made to close the park at 11:00 p.m. ET due to unruly behavior by several groups of minors which led to unconfirmed rumors of a threat to guests. This behavior did not align with Carowinds’ values and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting the park. As a precaution, local law enforcement was on hand to assist guests in exiting the park.”

Medical personnel did respond to the scene, although Medic also confirmed that no gunshot wounds had been reported at the park.

Related: Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautica Landing,’ featuring 5 new attractions, as part of 50th anniversary season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiona Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Lake View shopping center construction
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
Prem Kumar Akkineni
Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
VIDEO: World Champion track athlete Melissa Jefferson inspires young athletes
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
Grand Strand native, world champion Melissa Jefferson inspires young track athletes at clinic
Grand Strand native, world champion Melissa Jefferson inspires young track athletes at clinic
Summer heat returns
FIRST ALERT: Feeling like summer with heat index back in the mid 90s later this week
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters