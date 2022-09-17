New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style’, developer says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center.

Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.

Among others, the center will also include shops and offices.

King said he wants to cater to all communities that make up North Myrtle Beach.

Through his experience and getting to visit many different areas, he wanted to bring something new and unique here.

“One thing I’ve tried to do on everything I do is get out of the box, introduce something beautiful to our area that is very popular in other areas,” said King.

King said he’s noticed residents wanting something done on the corner of US 17 and Ninth Avenue for a while.

Having lived in North Myrtle Beach since he was 11 years old, he said he knows the area like the back of his hand and couldn’t think of a better spot to invest in.

“Everybody, the city of North Myrtle Beach is very excited about it, residents are very excited about it,” said King. “For us to these three plus acres and really bring something to North Myrtle Beach that everyone is excited for really excites me as a developer.”

Phase one is expected to open in Spring 2023.

