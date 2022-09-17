‘It’s a safety thing’: Murrells Inlet residents voice concerns, developers compromise plans for rezoning

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers compromised after dozens of Murrells Inlet residents gathered to voice concerns on potential new development.

The Indigo Creek Golf Course is along McDowell Shortcut Road and it is one neighborhood, in particular, up for rezoning.

During the last Horry County Council meeting, council members were looking to pass a second reading of a land map of the area that would change the zoning district from commercial forest-agriculture to multi-residential.

Originally, the property owner brought in G3 engineering for the rezoning proposal of 48 multi-family houses on 7,800 square foot lots to be built along the golf course near the residents of Indigo Creek.

The plans had residents speak out on concerns about traffic, potential flooding and overall change at the last council meeting on Tuesday.

The response from those residents motioned Councilman Tyler Servant over their District 5 area, to defer the request.

Servant later held a meeting on Friday with residents and engineers to discuss plans further.

During the meeting, tension was thick as community members voiced concerns.

“It’s a safety thing,” said Cheryl Luciano, a nearby neighbor. “I don’t want to have to go out every time and see a wreck out behind my house. I do not know how much more traffic impact that road can handle. Are you going to widen that road?”

As others continued to share their thoughts, developers listened and made changes based on the response.

“I think the property owner heard the feedback from the residents very, very well,” said Servant. “In fact, he’s altering his plans based on the communication and feedback the residents had here today.”

The new plans include changing the 48 family homes to now 43 family homes and increasing the lot size to 10,000 square feet. The new changes were a happy medium for some residents.

“I think the way they’re going to lay out the lots is much better,” said Stephen Hall, an Indigo Creek resident. “I think they are kind of concerned about what’s going on. I don’t think they know what to do with the water, because it’s too much being built too fast, and they don’t know how to keep up with it.”

And as for others, it may be the next step toward change, but still want to see more.

“So they have agreed to change at least the front row of the homes facing the golf course from 7,800 to 10,000 square feet,” said Walter West, another Indigo Creek resident. “So we feel that we have made good progress but there’s still work to be done.”

The updated plans will go before the Horry County Council for a second reading at their next meeting on Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.