Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

Officers spoke to a passenger in that vehicle, but the driver was not found at the scene. Around 15 minutes later, police responded to the area of Ingram Street and Lawson Street after reports of an unresponsive person on the road. That person was later identified as the driver.

Investigators believe the victim was struck on Church Street after the first crash and was then “dragged or carried” where they were eventually found.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are both investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-665-3191.

