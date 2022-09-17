Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fiona is gaining strength in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week

At 5am, the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 63.3 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday night. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona(WMBF)

Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area through this morning. Tropical storm conditions will reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands later this morning, spread westward across Puerto Rico this afternoon and tonight, and reach portions of the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the watch area in the Dominican Republic beginning Sunday afternoon.

Fiona is forecast to produce the following rainfall: Leeward Islands and Northern Windward Islands: Additional 2 to 4 inches. British and U.S. Virgin Islands: 4 to 6 inches with local 10 inches possible. Puerto Rico: 5 to 10 inches with local 16 inches possible, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Dominican Republic: 4 to 8 inches with 12 inches possible, particularly on the far eastern coast. Haiti: 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches. Turks and Caicos: 4 to 10 inches. These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly in southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic

Fiona Track
Fiona Track(WMBF)

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands

