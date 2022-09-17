Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Pleasant weekend ahead with the heat and humidity returning next week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice weekend on tap for us, plenty of sunshine to kickoff the weekend with comfortable temperatures. Enjoy it while it lasts because the the heat and humidity returns next week.

TODAY:

We start the morning off with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. We are going to stay dry, however the sea breeze will provide additional cloud cover this afternoon. If you’re heading out to the Coastal Game this afternoon, the forecast is looking great with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

Great day to be at the beach
Great day to be at the beach(WMBF)

TONIGHT

The pleasant condition continues with partly cloudy skies with temperature in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. We are going to stay dry for the entire night and that’s going to continue tomorrow.

A pleasant evening
A pleasant evening(WMBF)

TOMORROW

Another fantastic start to our Sunday morning. For those heading off to church, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will warm up in the low to mid 80s across the Pee Dee and we’re expecting another dry day with zero percent chance of rain.

Comfortable weekend on tap
Comfortable weekend on tap(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The most recent bout of pleasant weather will turn hot and humid once again by next week as afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Pleasant nights will turn steamy once again with overnight readings only dropping into the lower 70s. Despite the return of high humidity, the forecast will remain rain-free through most of the week.

Summer-like weather returns next week
Summer-like weather returns next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prem Kumar Akkineni
Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion
The couple is facing numerous charges in two counties.
N.C. couple charged with sexually abusing child over span of five years
Sheriff: FCSO sergeant no longer employed following YouTube incident
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach
A lot of things to watch this weekend with Fiona. Right now, Fiona will remain a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands

Latest News

High humidity returns next week.
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the weekend, heat and humidity return next week
A lot of things to watch this weekend with Fiona. Right now, Fiona will remain a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands
Remaining nice this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather continues through the weekend
FIRST ALERT: A hint of fall to end the week