FIRST ALERT: Pleasant weekend ahead with the heat and humidity returning next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice weekend on tap for us, plenty of sunshine to kickoff the weekend with comfortable temperatures. Enjoy it while it lasts because the the heat and humidity returns next week.

TODAY:

We start the morning off with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. We are going to stay dry, however the sea breeze will provide additional cloud cover this afternoon. If you’re heading out to the Coastal Game this afternoon, the forecast is looking great with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

Great day to be at the beach (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The pleasant condition continues with partly cloudy skies with temperature in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. We are going to stay dry for the entire night and that’s going to continue tomorrow.

A pleasant evening (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Another fantastic start to our Sunday morning. For those heading off to church, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will warm up in the low to mid 80s across the Pee Dee and we’re expecting another dry day with zero percent chance of rain.

Comfortable weekend on tap (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The most recent bout of pleasant weather will turn hot and humid once again by next week as afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Pleasant nights will turn steamy once again with overnight readings only dropping into the lower 70s. Despite the return of high humidity, the forecast will remain rain-free through most of the week.

Summer-like weather returns next week (WMBF)

