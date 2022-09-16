Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s killing after being stopped by an officer last week while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to the victim, who had been reported missing.(Rankin County Detention Center)
By Josh Carter, WDAM Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police.

Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports.

Sistrunk was reported missing Sept. 6, but WDAM reports that his body was discovered last week at an oil well site by a worker who noticed tire tracks.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland said Sistrunk had been shot.

Authorities said Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s killing after being stopped by an officer while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to Sistrunk.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested Inscoe on Sunday. The agency issued a warrant for her arrest for a felony taking of a motor vehicle charge out of Rankin County.

Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday.

Although Inscoe is being charged with murder in Jefferson Davis County, she is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WLBT and WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
2 killed in Conway-area plane crash after ‘engine issues’
Stanley Kowalewski
North Carolina man gets extra year in federal prison after sending threatening letter to judge
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Dashcam footage released by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a man striking a deputy's...
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating
A lot of things to watch this weekend with Fiona. Right now, Fiona will remain a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands

Latest News

.
VIDEO: New pickleball complex coming to Grand Strand
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!