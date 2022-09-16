WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Stratford at Carolina Forest

Conway at Loris, 7 p.m.

Dillon at Socastee

St. James at Ashley Ridge

Hartsville at Irmo

South Pointe at South Florence

Wilson at Darlington

Lake City at Georgetown

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County

Aynor at Philip Simmons

Andrews at Waccamaw

Marion at Cheraw

Hemingway at Kingstree

Mullins at Red Springs (NC)

McBee at Lamar

Carvers Bay at Green Sea Floyds

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

Latta at Johnsonville

Florence Christian at Conway Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter

Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian

Trinity Collegiate at August Christian

