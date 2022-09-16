St. James Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County elementary school has received national recognition.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded St. James Elementary School with its annual National Blue Ribbon Award on Friday, which recognizes schools’ overall academic performance.

The school was also given a distinction of Exemplary High Performance, meaning it is among the highest-performing schools in state or nationally normalized tests. Horry County Schools said St. James Elementary scored in the top 15% in state assessments for English language arts and mathematics.

St. James Elementary was one of 297 schools to be named with the honor, and one of only five in South Carolina. It’s also the 15th school in the Horry County School District to receive the award.

