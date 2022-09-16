S.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 2020 gang-related Ocean Blvd. shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 gang-related shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

On May 17, 2020, two rival groups from the Chesterfield County area encountered each other on opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard.

They began firing at each other across and through traffic. An employee at a shop on the corner was struck in the back and has recovered from her wound.

A total of eight defendants were arrested.

Five other defendants have pleaded guilty so far and have agreed to testify in any necessary trials.

A bench warrant was issued for one defendant and one defendant’s case remains pending.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Chris White, the lead investigator, did an outstanding job with this investigation,” Walter said. “It is due to their dedication and hard work that we were able to secure guilty pleas from Brown and the other five defendants. We are hopeful that the remaining defendants will accept responsibility for their parts in this senseless act.”

By statute, this is considered a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense, meaning Brown will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

