North Myrtle Beach Pickleball Assoc. raising funds for new Grand Strand complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts.

Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center in North Myrtle Beach to play pickleball every day.

The North Myrtle Beach Pickleball Association asked the city for help getting new outdoor pickleball courts.

The community center’s current outdoor courts are built on an outdoor roller rink which isn’t ideal and has less room to play.

So, the city agreed that if the North Myrtle Beach Pickleball Association raised $250,000 dollars of its own, it would fund the rest for a brand new $600,000 outdoor pickleball complex.

The new complex will be located across from the J. Bryan Floyd Center with 8 individually fenced state-of-the-art pickleball courts.

The complex will also have lights and windscreens on the outside of the fencing.

The new pickleball complex is a part of the city’s bigger $1.2 million project which will also add eight tennis courts with a concession stand and restrooms.

John Bullard, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said he hopes the new courts will bring in even more tourists.

“A lot of people are vacationing where there are pickleball courts. So, with tourism being seventy percent of our local economy, any tourist that we can bring in is a benefit to our city as well as all of our businesses in the area,” said Bullard.

George Morgan recently moved to North Myrtle Beach and has been playing pickleball for eight years.

He said the pickleball community was definitely a contributing factor for the move.

“it’s such a good crowd a good group of people. Everybody gets along and we have fun and it’s a great exercise, so I love the sport,” said Morgan.

The North Myrtle Beach Pickleball Association is hosting Third Shot Drop, a band with many members who play pickleball, for a Concert in the Park fundraiser to help meet their $250,000 goal.

Ken Chaney, Chairman of the fundraising committee for the North Myrtle Beach Pickleball Association, said they’ve already raised over $60,000 just from members who play pickleball.

However, they still need your help to build more courts and hopefully get you to pick up a paddle and play.

The concert is Saturday, September 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for children 10 and under are $10.

You will even receive a $5 food truck voucher included with your ticket.

There will also be door prizes and a bake sale.

You can purchase tickets at the event.

