Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
2 killed in Conway-area plane crash after ‘engine issues’
Stanley Kowalewski
North Carolina man gets extra year in federal prison after sending threatening letter to judge
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Dashcam footage released by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a man striking a deputy's...
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating
Tropical Storm Fiona will move into the Caribbean this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona to pass through Caribbean this weekend

Latest News

.
VIDEO: New pickleball complex coming to Grand Strand
FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride...
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine: Some bodies in mass burial site show torture signs
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam