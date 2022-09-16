Lake City police to honor fallen officer on one-year anniversary of his death

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fallen Lake City police officer will be remembered one year after his death, according to the department.

Starting Saturday, officers with the Lake City Police Department will wear bands across their badges for a week in memory of Lt. John Stewart.

Stewart was killed in the line of duty during a pursuit on Sept. 17, 2021.

City officials said Stewart, who was originally from New Jersey, called Lake City his home and served with the department for 13 years. His roles included being a criminal investigator with organized crime and narcotics, even extending into his dream assignment with the US Marshals Task Force.

“His physically large stature was only diminished by the love he had in his heart for this profession,” Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said in a statement. “He was a police officer and demonstrated at every service call the highest level of professionalism, compassion, and empathy for his community. Lt. Stewart’s approach to each call for assistance from the community was that of a ‘Peace Officer’. His big-brother approach and demeanor allowed Lt. Stewart to be a person you could rely on and respect when you were having a bad day or wanted an honest opinion.”

