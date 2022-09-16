Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of tax evasion, according to state officials.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said 36-year-old Prem Kumar Akkineni, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. The agency said Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC and did business as Short Stop, a convenience store in the area.

According to arrest warrants, Akkineni allegedly did not report at least $2,080,305 between 2018-2021 and evaded $166,425 in state sales taxes.

Akkineni faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or thousands of dollars in fines on each count if convicted.

As of Friday, online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center ahead of a bond hearing at 2 p.m.

