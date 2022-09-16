Submit a Tip
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man was a big winner after buying a lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winnings came from a Carolina Gold 100X ticket purchased at the Circle K location on 10th Avenue North.

The man, who wished not to be identified, said he’s going to share part of the winnings with his daughter. She was the first person he called after he won, even texting

“She doesn’t know what I’m giving her yet,” he told lottery officials.

He also plans to buy a car with part of the winnings.

The odds of winning the last top prize in Carolina Gold 100X are 1 in 900,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Circle K location will also receive a commission for selling the winning ticket.

