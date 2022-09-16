FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend forecast, heat wave arrives next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our beautiful stretch of weather sticks around for the weekend before a warming trend sets in next week.

TODAY

Today looks to be another day similar to the past few here in the Grand Strand and inland locations. Temperatures are starting out in the low-mid 60s this morning and will slowly climb into the low-mid 80s by the middle of the afternoon. Abundant sunshine will provide for a beautiful Friday afternoon but our forecast looks even better for those Friday Night Football games this evening. Temperatures for kickoff look to be in the upper 70s and falling through the game tonight. Enjoy our taste of fall!

Abundant sunshine today and lower humidity. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Unlike last weekend, the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and opportunities to get outside to enjoy! Highs each day will push the lower 80s on the beaches with the mid 80s inland. We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday with lower humidity as well. For the second half of the weekend, a low pressure system over the Atlantic will stream in more clouds but should keep us dry at this point. Highs on Sunday will reach the low-mid 80s once again with a touch of humidity.

Not a bad forecast for the middle of September! (WMBF)

There are many events happening this weekend and you can’t ask for a better forecast. Be sure to stop by the Home & Outdoor Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend and say hello to some of the WMBF News and First Alert Weather team.

Plenty of events this weekend and you can't ask for better weather. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

If this weekend forecast isn’t enough reason to get out and enjoy our first taste of fall, then maybe next week’s forecast will motivate you a little bit more. A building area of high pressure will bring southerly winds back to the region by next week. In return, temperatures and the humidity will climb back to above normal values for this time of year. We’ll be stuck in a rather hot & humid weather pattern by the middle and end of next week with no rain chances as of now. Don’t put away those summer clothes just yet!

Get ready for plenty of heat and humidity for next week. (WMBF)

