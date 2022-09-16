Don’t miss the Fall Home Show happening all weekend long at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Find anything home related at the Fall Home Show this weekend!
With over 200 vendors, the Fall Home Show is the perfect place to get your home ready for the new season.
Come along with us as we catch up with some of this year’s exhibitors.
Listed below are the hours:
Friday: 10am-6pm
Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: 11am-5pm
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.