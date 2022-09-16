Don’t miss the Fall Home Show happening all weekend long at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Find anything home related at the Fall Home Show this weekend!

With over 200 vendors, the Fall Home Show is the perfect place to get your home ready for the new season.

Come along with us as we catch up with some of this year’s exhibitors.

Listed below are the hours:

Friday: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.