Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Don’t miss the Fall Home Show happening all weekend long at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Find anything home related at the Fall Home Show this weekend!

With over 200 vendors, the Fall Home Show is the perfect place to get your home ready for the new season.

Come along with us as we catch up with some of this year’s exhibitors.

Listed below are the hours:

Friday: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
2 killed in Conway-area plane crash after ‘engine issues’
Stanley Kowalewski
North Carolina man gets extra year in federal prison after sending threatening letter to judge
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
A lot of things to watch this weekend with Fiona. Right now, Fiona will remain a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands
Dashcam footage released by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a man striking a deputy's...
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Fall Home Show: Coastal Luxe Interiors
.
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Fall Home Show: Dew's Company
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Fall Home Show: Two Brothers Woodworks
.
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Fall Home Show: Milano Kitchen and Bath