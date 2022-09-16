Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
2 killed in Conway-area plane crash after ‘engine issues’
Stanley Kowalewski
North Carolina man gets extra year in federal prison after sending threatening letter to judge
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
A lot of things to watch this weekend with Fiona. Right now, Fiona will remain a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands
Dashcam footage released by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a man striking a deputy's...
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating

Latest News

.
VIDEO: New pickleball complex coming to Grand Strand
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar