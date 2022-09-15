West Florence FD battles fire amid water issue from out-of-service hydrants; multiple crews assist

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple fire departments assisted West Florence Fire Department fight a house fire in Florence Thursday morning amid a water supply issue caused by out-of-service hydrants.

West Florence Fire Department arrived at the fire at 4:35 a.m.

The residents had early warning from smoke alarms and safely evacuated without injuries, WFFD said.

Initial water supply issues due to out-of-service hydrants slowed the initial attack but crews quickly recovered with a water supply shuttle as surrounding departments supplied tankers and manpower.

Pine Needles Road remains closed.

City of Florence, Sardis-Timmonsville, Howe Springs and Darlington County crews provided assistance.

