West Florence FD battles fire amid water issue from out-of-service hydrants; multiple crews assist

Pine Needles Road remains closed.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple fire departments assisted West Florence Fire Department fight a house fire in Florence Thursday morning amid a water supply issue caused by out-of-service hydrants.

West Florence Fire Department arrived at the fire at 4:35 a.m.

The residents had early warning from smoke alarms and safely evacuated without injuries, WFFD said.

Initial water supply issues due to out-of-service hydrants slowed the initial attack but crews quickly recovered with a water supply shuttle as surrounding departments supplied tankers and manpower.

City of Florence, Sardis-Timmonsville, Howe Springs and Darlington County crews provided assistance.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

