WATCH: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the case of Baby Boy Horry.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced the hearing will be at 2 p.m. at the Horry County Courthouse.
No further details were given on what the hearing is for and what is expected to be discussed.
Back on Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry,” was found off Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case released from jail after bond set
- Woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case booked into jail
- Community remembers Baby Boy Horry on 12th anniversary
Then on March 3, 2020, authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr in the case and charged her with homicide by child abuse.
A trial date was scheduled for Sahr on Oct. 10.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.