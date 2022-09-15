Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the case of Baby Boy Horry.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced the hearing will be at 2 p.m. at the Horry County Courthouse.

No further details were given on what the hearing is for and what is expected to be discussed.

Back on Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry,” was found off Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Then on March 3, 2020, authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr in the case and charged her with homicide by child abuse.

A trial date was scheduled for Sahr on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Fiona will remain a tropical storm through the end of the work week and into next week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona moving west through the work week
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals

Latest News

WATCH: Hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
Stanley Kowalewski
North Carolina man gets extra year in federal prison after sending threatening letter to judge
This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death...
McMaster, corrections dept. appeal judge’s block of SC execution methods
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins