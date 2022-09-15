Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tickets now on sale for the 2023 RBC Heritage

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Tickets for the 2023 RBC Heritage are now officially on sale.

Around 100,000 attended the previous tournament at Harbour Town.

The tournament brings in over $100 million. Those at the offices of the  Heritage Classic Foundation said demand was immediate just an hour after sales opened Thursday morning.

“In speaking to the team, we have done very well for ticket sales over the last hour or so,” Heritage Classic Foundation Sales and Marketing Vice President Derek Paton said.

20,000 to 25,000 people packed this golf course each day of 2022′s tournament, and the foundation expects those crowds to return in 2023.

“Our hope is that we sell the same number of tickets, and we found some different areas and different days where we can increase tickets.”

He says they’ll keep capacity the same on Saturday but increase the number of tickets available for the rest of the week. Although the course looks much different now than it will be in April, employees know the crowds are on their way.

“While they’re on sale now, get them while you can and make your plans because otherwise, they’ll be gone and you won’t be able to enjoy it,” Harbour Town Golf Links First Assistant Golf Pro Michael Connely said.

By all accounts there’s a lot of people acting fast.

“So, we got the email this morning. We went online and we’re still trying to decide what section we want to sit in,” said Brandon Manganiello, who attended the RBC Heritage last year.

The foundation said the first tickets to sell out will likely be the Clubhouse and Calibogue Club, so if you’re not thinking that’s where you want to be you’ve probably got more time.

Important note though, there is a sweepstakes going on right now and running until Oct. 15, where if you buy your tickets, you’ll be entered to win an upgrade to the Calibogue Club along with a two night stay right on the course.

As always WTOC is your home for all things RBC Heritage, so we’ll keep you updated on air and online all the way up through, during, and after the tournament.

