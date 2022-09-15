Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney in Houston, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said another request could be resubmitted in two years.

The board did not say why it denied the request.

The board in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously grant the request but later backpedaled, saying it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued that year.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his killing in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona to pass through Caribbean this weekend
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
2 killed in Conway-area plane crash after ‘engine issues’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Downtown favorite Mr. Sub reopening
VIDEO: Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in baby’s death
VIDEO: Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in baby’s death
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies two victims in plane crash near conway
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
.
VIDEO: Garden City residents want better drainage systems, more parking spaces, safer crosswalk as part of Streetscape Project