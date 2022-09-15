Sheriff: FCSO sergeant no longer employed following YouTube incident

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released the findings of an internal investigation after it was made aware of YouTube video showing an incident with one of its sergeants.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office didn’t go into detail on what the video shows, but multiple viewers have sent WMBF News the video. It shows a deputy approaching an unknown man after being called to a business. Then the man is tackled by the deputy and placed under arrest. The deputy told the man the charges are for resisting arrest.

Sheriff TJ Joye said he became aware of the incident involving one of its own on Monday when it received a written complaint and the video was posted on YouTube.

Joye said the sheriff’s office immediately opened an Internal Affairs Investigation which include a review of all known video, body worn camera video and interviews with the deputies who were on the scene.

“The Internal Affairs Investigation determined numerous FCSO Policy violations during the incident,” Joye said in a statement. “As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Morrison is no longer employed by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The case has now been handed over to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Joye added that they have met with the man who filmed the video and his attorney and all existing videos have been made available in their entirety.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it has conducted training on the handling of First Amendment rights and that training is ongoing.

“We will continue to respect the First Amendment rights of the citizens of Florence County and those who travel here,” Joye said.

