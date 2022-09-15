Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes on 401 in Darlington County

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road.

Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Here's a look at Tropical Storm Fiona.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona develops in the Atlantic
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals

Latest News

Georgetown Police say a train crashed into a tractor-trailer carrying logs Wednesday morning.
Georgetown road reopens after train collides with log truck, police say
3 hurt in Longs-area crash, crews say
3 hurt, lanes blocked after Longs-area crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to...
Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes in Forestbrook area; 2 hurt
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner: 78-year-old man killed in 2-truck crash on Hwy 52