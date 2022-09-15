SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes on 401 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road.

Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.