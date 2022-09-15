SC Inland Ports service changes, preparation for potential rail disruption

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - SC Ports have announced temporary service changes to their inland ports, including Inland Port Dillon.

Export containers from Inland Port Dillon by train will continue through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Inland Port Dillon will continue to accept export containers but they will be held at the facility until rail services resume.

SC Ports said it is closely monitoring the ongoing rail negotiations.

“We are hopeful that there will be a prompt resolution to avoid disruptions to the U.S. supply chain,” SC Ports said in a statement on their website.

According to their website, SC Ports has the capacity on its marine terminals and inland ports, specifically Inland Port Dillon, to continue to serve customers if a disruption happens.

Inland Port Greer will also be affected by the changes, it will stop accepting cargo to be exported Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

“We will work with our rail partners and the entire maritime and logistics community to keep freight moving for our customers and for all those who depend on a fluid supply chain,” their statement stated.

The service changes are in preparation for a potential strike from the freight rail workers. If a new deal isn’t achieved, strikes could begin Friday.

