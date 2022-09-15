Submit a Tip
Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.(CNN/YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ryan Reynolds is used to being on camera, but this is a little different.

The actor allowed a video crew to film his colonoscopy screening.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,” Reynolds said.

And he’s right; more people under 50 are getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer now than they were a decade ago.

In fact, there are new guidelines lowering the age of colon screening from 50 to 45.

A colonoscopy involves using a tiny camera to look through the colon for small growths called polyps that can turn cancerous.

The doctor found a small one during Reynolds’ procedure. When he gave the actor the news, he said: “This was potentially life-saving for you. This is exactly why you do this.”

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year.

