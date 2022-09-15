Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona to pass through Caribbean this weekend
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals

Latest News

VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
.
VIDEO: Downtown favorite Mr. Sub reopening
VIDEO: Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in baby’s death
VIDEO: Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in baby’s death
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district