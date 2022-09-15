New owner of Mr. Sub plans to reopen the downtown staple

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Soon you’ll see the words “Mr. Sub” lit up once again because its new owner shared his plans to reopen the beloved sub shop.

The new owner said he bought the business because of its prime location and 43-year history.

Back in March, Mr. Sub’s previous owners closed the shop down and retired after four decades of running the family business.

Now, Ramy Elshaer, Mr. Sub’s new owner, said he’s excited to bring back something memorable for so many.

“To start back, and bring it back, it makes me feel good. I like to see people excited when they eat, and they are happy. Normally with subs, I like to see when they bite the first bite and it’s always excitement for them,” said Elshaer.

Elshaer plans to touch up parts of the sub shop that’s been here in Myrtle Beach since 1979.

He also wants to add modern features like online ordering and delivery through companies like DoorDash and GrubHub.

If you’re good at slicing bread and packing on the pickles, stay on the lookout because he plans to hire someone to run Mr. Sub as well as workers to continue the friendly atmosphere customers loved.

Elshaer said he can’t wait to welcome back all the new and old faces in town.

“Hopefully I’ll gain back the customers that were coming here for years. I was speaking with a friend of mine, and I told him I’m opening back Mr. Sub and he said, ‘I use to come here since I was a kid.’ And he’s over 50 now,” said Elshaer.

He said he hopes to have the doors to Mr. Sub reopen and serving sandwiches again sometime in November.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.