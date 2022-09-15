Submit a Tip
Lanes closed after 2-car crash on George Bishop Pkwy.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Theatre Drive after a 2-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and one vehicle is overturned.

HCFR said no injuries have been reported.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 8:27 a.m. and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

