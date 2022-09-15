Lanes closed after 2-car crash on George Bishop Pkwy.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Theatre Drive after a 2-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and one vehicle is overturned.

HCFR said no injuries have been reported.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 8:27 a.m. and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

