Garden City residents want better drainage systems, more parking spaces, safer crosswalk as part of Streetscape Project

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safer and more efficient roadways, that’s what residents in Garden City want from the new roadway project.

Horry County leaders are looking for ways to redesign Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue in Garden City with the new Garden City Streetscape Project.

The county said the project will look at making certain roads “complete” by investing in bike and pedestrian amenities, streetscapes, addressing traffic safety and improving beach access.

This week, more than 100 residents showed up to a multi-day workshop to add their input to the project.

Some of the input from residents included requests for better drainage system, a better pedestrian walkway, a new bike lanes and more parking lots on Waccamaw Drive.

“It helps us identify everything from this particular intersection that I have a hard time crossing,” said Deputy Director for Planning and Zoning, Leigh Kane. “There are some things we couldn’t get from talking to the public that we wouldn’t know otherwise.”

Horry County Council allocated $46 million toward the project.

Leaders started this project four months ago as an initiative for improvements to Waccamaw Drive, from Melody Lane to County line, and Atlantic Avenue, east of the marsh to Waccamaw Drive, in Garden City.

Kane said this project is still ongoing and they may need more input from the public.

“We are looking for people to come out and see the design so far, and this is a really good opportunity for people to say this is really great or please tweak this,” said Kane. “We really need that continuous loop of feedback so we can finalize the project. It’s so important to be able to give that feedback.”

Right now, the roads are the responsibility of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, but it’s slowly transitioning into the hands of the Horry County Government.

“Once it goes to Horry County we will be able to maintain it and have more regular maintenance,” said Kane. “We will be able to clean the street more frequently. We want to be able to fix those things for the community and visitors.”

Thursday night is the last in-person meeting for people to give feedback on the project. However, you can give your feedback online.

The next step will be the final design, with plans set to begin in 2 months.

